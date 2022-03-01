دليل الشركات
Onex الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Onex من $12,158 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $170,145 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $12.2K
محلل أعمال
$123K
تقني معلومات
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

تسويق
$88.2K
مصمم منتجات
$136K
مدير منتجات
$110K
مبيعات
$121K
مهندس حلول
$170K
مدير برامج تقنية
$21.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Onex هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $170,145. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Onex هو $110,223.

