Novartis الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Novartis من $2,460 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $540,000 لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Novartis. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

Don't get lowballed
عالم بيانات
Median $150K
محلل بيانات
Median $10.1K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K

مدير علوم البيانات
Median $31.5K
تطوير الأعمال
Median $540K
مهندس حلول
Median $79.4K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $100K
محاسب
$2.5K
مساعد إداري
$14.7K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$229K
العمليات التجارية
$24.4K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$269K
محلل أعمال
$75.3K
خدمة العملاء
$79.6K
محلل مالي
$122K
الموارد البشرية
$167K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.7K
استشاري إداري
$281K
عمليات التسويق
$26.8K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$64.3K
مدير منتج
$94.7K
مدير برنامج
$125K
مدير مشروع
$24.9K
المبيعات
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$197K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$163K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Novartis هي تطوير الأعمال بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $540,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Novartis هو $97,354.

موارد أخرى