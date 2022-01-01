دليل الشركات
Roche
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Roche الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Roche من $19,638 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $331,500 لمنصب التطوير المؤسسي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Roche. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم بيانات
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

أخصائي الإحصاء الحيوي

مدير منتج
Median $196K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $133K
مهندس طبي حيوي
Median $100K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $304K
مدير مشروع
Median $156K
مدير برنامج تقني
Median $165K
محاسب
$25.5K
العمليات التجارية
$35.7K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$177K
محلل أعمال
$199K
التطوير المؤسسي
$332K
خدمة العملاء
$19.6K
مدير علوم البيانات
$264K
محلل مالي
$131K
الموارد البشرية
$206K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$71.6K
استشاري إداري
$85.8K
التسويق
$212K
مصمم منتجات
$69.5K
مدير برنامج
$209K
المبيعات
$136K
مهندس مبيعات
$92.5K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$161K
مهندس حلول
$98.2K
كاتب تقني
$48K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$101K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$176K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Ipa ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ ni Roche ni التطوير المؤسسي at the Common Range Average level pẹlu apapọ isanwo ọdun ti $331,500. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni Roche ni $158,126.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Roche

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Wayfair
  • Fitbit
  • Sony
  • Duolingo
  • Logitech
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى