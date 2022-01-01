دليل الشركات
NEXT Trucking
NEXT Trucking الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب NEXT Trucking من $100,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $180,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في NEXT Trucking. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

مدير منتج
Median $180K
محلل أعمال
$101K
مصمم منتجات
$162K

مهندس برمجيات
$164K
الأسئلة الشائعة

