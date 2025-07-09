دليل الشركات
Minsait
Minsait الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Minsait من $23,619 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأدنى إلى $48,536 لمنصب استشاري إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Minsait. آخر تحديث: 9/16/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $40.2K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
Median $31.4K
محلل بيانات
Median $26.6K

عالم بيانات
$38.3K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$46.4K
استشاري إداري
$48.5K
مدير برنامج تقني
$23.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Minsait هي استشاري إداري at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $48,536. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Minsait هو $38,258.

