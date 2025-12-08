دليل الشركات
Milliman
  • الرواتب
  • محلل بيانات

  • جميع رواتب محلل بيانات

Milliman محلل بيانات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض محلل بيانات in United States الوسطية في Milliman $110K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Milliman. آخر تحديث: 12/8/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Milliman
Data Analyst
Seattle, WA
إجمالي سنوي
$110K
المستوى
L3
الراتب الأساسي
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$15K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Milliman?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
ساهم

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة محلل بيانات في Milliman in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $140,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Milliman لوظيفة محلل بيانات in United States هو $79,000.

موارد أخرى

