Beekeeper
Beekeeper الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Beekeeper يتراوح من $121,787 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $294,000 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Beekeeper. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$135K
مصمم المنتج
$294K
مهندس برمجيات
$122K

متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Beekeeper هو $135,256.

