Ultimate Software الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ultimate Software من $70,745 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $189,945 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ultimate Software. آخر تحديث: 9/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $110K
محلل أعمال
$99.5K
عالم بيانات
$190K

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$70.7K
مصمم منتجات
$76.9K
مدير منتج
$184K
الأسئلة الشائعة

