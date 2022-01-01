دليل الشركات
MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب MicroStrategy من $107,100 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $320,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في MicroStrategy. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $114K
Senior Software Engineer $146K
Principal Software Engineer $246K
Senior Architect $270K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $320K
مساعد إداري
$141K

محلل أعمال
$129K
عالم بيانات
$225K
مصمم منتجات
$107K
مدير منتج
$286K
مدير مشروع
$200K
المبيعات
$209K
مهندس مبيعات
Median $263K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في MicroStrategy هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $320,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في MicroStrategy هو $208,950.

