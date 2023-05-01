دليل الشركات
Lean Staffing Solutions
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Lean Staffing Solutions الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Lean Staffing Solutions من $6,169 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $41,790 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Lean Staffing Solutions. آخر تحديث: 11/22/2025

مساعد إداري
$6.2K
محلل أعمال
$9.6K
مهندس برمجيات
$41.8K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Lean Staffing Solutions هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $41,790. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Lean Staffing Solutions هو $9,561.

موارد أخرى

