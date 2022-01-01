دليل الشركات
Kaseya
Kaseya الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Kaseya من $40,778 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأدنى إلى $105,440 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Kaseya. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer 2 $68.1K
Senior Software Engineer $77.4K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

المبيعات
Median $80K

مدير حساب

مدير منتج
Median $105K

خدمة العملاء
$42.2K
الموارد البشرية
$88.2K
استشاري إداري
$96.6K
مصمم منتجات
$95.5K
مدير مشروع
$71.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$78.3K
مهندس حلول
$40.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Kaseya هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $105,440.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Kaseya هو $78,290.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Kaseya

