دليل الشركات
Jane Technologies
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Jane Technologies الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Jane Technologies يتراوح من $160,800 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $266,325 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Jane Technologies. آخر تحديث: 7/26/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم البيانات
$161K
مدير المنتج
$266K
مهندس برمجيات
$209K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$174K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Jane Technologies هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $266,325. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Jane Technologies هو $191,157.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Jane Technologies

شركات ذات صلة

  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Airbnb
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى