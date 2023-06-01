دليل الشركات
IronYun
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

IronYun الرواتب

الراتب الوسطي في IronYun هو $34,524 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في IronYun. آخر تحديث: 11/21/2025

مهندس برمجيات
$34.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في IronYun هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $34,524. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في IronYun هو $34,524.

موارد أخرى

