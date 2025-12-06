دليل الشركات
Illumina
Illumina موارد بشرية الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض موارد بشرية in United States الوسطية في Illumina $95K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Illumina. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Illumina
Human Resources
San Diego, CA
إجمالي سنوي
$95K
المستوى
P2
الراتب الأساسي
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Illumina?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Illumina، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة موارد بشرية في Illumina in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $160,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Illumina لوظيفة موارد بشرية in United States هو $95,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.