Hilti الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Hilti يتراوح من $8,240 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $214,925 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Hilti. آخر تحديث: 7/27/2025

$160K

مدير المنتج
Median $144K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $21K
محلل أعمال
$15.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
مهندس مدني
$74.9K
عالم البيانات
$65.1K
محلل مالي
$23.6K
التسويق
$215K
عمليات التسويق
$39.5K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$8.2K
مدير البرامج
$170K
مدير المشاريع
$60.2K
المبيعات
$23.5K
مهندس مبيعات
$125K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$36.8K
مهندس حلول
$69.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Hilti'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $214,925 ücretle التسويق at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Hilti'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $60,157'dır.

