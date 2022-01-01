دليل الشركات
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Health Catalyst من $63,680 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برامج تقنية في الحد الأدنى إلى $182,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Health Catalyst. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $128K
مدير منتجات
Median $143K
عالم بيانات
Median $126K

محلل أعمال
$83.6K
تقني معلومات
$82.3K
تسويق
$108K
مدير مشاريع
Median $120K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $182K
مدير برامج تقنية
$63.7K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Health Catalyst هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $182,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Health Catalyst هو $120,000.

