General Dynamics Information Technology
General Dynamics Information Technology الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب General Dynamics Information Technology من $75,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأدنى إلى $164,175 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في General Dynamics Information Technology. آخر تحديث: 9/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $112K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس شبكات

مهندس أنظمة

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $155K
محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $75K

عالم بيانات
Median $143K
مهندس حلول
Median $133K
محلل أعمال
Median $91K
محلل بيانات
Median $100K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $146K
استشاري إداري
$152K
مدير منتج
$91.5K
مدير مشروع
$117K
موظف توظيف
$98.9K
مدير برنامج تقني
$164K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في General Dynamics Information Technology هي مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $164,175. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في General Dynamics Information Technology هو $117,300.

