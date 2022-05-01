دليل الشركات
FreedomPay
FreedomPay الرواتب

نطاق رواتب FreedomPay يتراوح من $71,789 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $210,940 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في FreedomPay. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $130K
المبيعات
$71.8K
مهندس حلول
$211K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في FreedomPay هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $210,940. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في FreedomPay هو $130,000.

