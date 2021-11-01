دليل الشركات
Faraday Future الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Faraday Future يتراوح من $83,083 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $273,625 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Faraday Future. آخر تحديث: 7/28/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $180K
خدمة العملاء
$83.1K
الموارد البشرية
$265K

التسويق
$274K
عمليات التسويق
$260K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$139K
مدير المنتج
$221K
مدير البرامج
$147K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$191K
مهندس حلول
$169K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$139K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Faraday Future هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $273,625. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Faraday Future هو $180,000.

