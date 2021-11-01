دليل الشركات
Excella
Excella الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Excella يتراوح من $78,390 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $185,925 لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Excella. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $102K
محلل أعمال
$78.4K
عالم البيانات
$158K

مستشار إداري
$186K
مصمم المنتج
$95.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$183K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Excella هو مستشار إداري at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $185,925. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Excella هو $129,893.

