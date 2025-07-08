دليل الشركات
El Camino Health
El Camino Health الرواتب

نطاق رواتب El Camino Health يتراوح من $139,300 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مساعد إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $208,638 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في El Camino Health. آخر تحديث: 7/25/2025

$160K

مساعد إداري
$139K
مهندس برمجيات
$209K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في El Camino Health هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $208,638. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في El Camino Health هو $198,588.

