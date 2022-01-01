دليل الشركات
Drizly الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Drizly يتراوح من $132,660 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $351,750 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Drizly. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $170K
مدير المنتج
Median $225K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $261K

مدير علوم البيانات
$352K
عالم البيانات
$133K
عمليات التسويق
$246K
مصمم المنتج
$162K
المبيعات
$234K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Drizly هو مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $351,750. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Drizly هو $229,413.

موارد أخرى