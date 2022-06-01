دليل الشركات
Dragos
Dragos الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Dragos يتراوح من $96,900 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $348,250 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Dragos. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $195K
الموارد البشرية
$96.9K
مصمم المنتج
$215K

محلل أمن المعلومات
$181K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$223K
مهندس حلول
$348K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Dragos هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $348,250. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Dragos هو $204,960.

