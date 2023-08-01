دليل الشركات
DP World
DP World الرواتب

نطاق رواتب DP World يتراوح من $22,984 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عمليات خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $108,463 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي.

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ضمان جودة البرمجيات

مدير المنتج
Median $77.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $78.9K

عمليات خدمة العملاء
$23K
محلل بيانات
$46.6K
مصمم صناعي
$81.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$37.3K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$108K
كاتب تقني
$41.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Rolul cel mai bine plătit raportat la DP World este مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $108,463. Aceasta include salariul de bază, precum și orice compensație potențială de acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la DP World este $51,808.

