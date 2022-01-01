دليل الشركات
ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ConocoPhillips من $80,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $402,000 لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ConocoPhillips. آخر تحديث: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $80K
محاسب
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
محلل أعمال
$88.8K
تطوير الأعمال
$402K
مهندس كيميائي
$121K
عالم بيانات
$287K
محلل مالي
$174K
مهندس جيولوجي
$275K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$279K
مدير منتج
$127K
مدير برنامج تقني
$212K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ConocoPhillips هي تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $402,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ConocoPhillips هو $150,499.

