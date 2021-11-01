دليل الشركات
Coforge
Coforge الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Coforge يتراوح من $5,492 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $263,675 لـ عمليات الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Coforge. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $20.3K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عمليات الأعمال
$264K
محلل أعمال
$42.7K

عالم البيانات
$48.7K
محلل مالي
$9.8K
الموارد البشرية
$5.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$69.3K
مصمم المنتج
$27K
مدير المنتج
$131K
مهندس حلول
$40.8K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$114K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Coforge je عمليات الأعمال at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $263,675. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Coforge je $42,673.

