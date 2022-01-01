دليل الشركات
ClearBank
ClearBank الرواتب

نطاق رواتب ClearBank يتراوح من $112,519 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $160,219 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في ClearBank. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $113K
التسويق
$153K
مدير المنتج
$160K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$133K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في ClearBank هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $160,219. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في ClearBank هو $142,994.

