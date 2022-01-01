دليل الشركات
AlphaSights
AlphaSights الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب AlphaSights من $74,625 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $240,790 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في AlphaSights. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $150K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم منتجات
Median $130K
المبيعات
Median $135K

موظف توظيف
Median $80.5K
خدمة العملاء
$81.6K
عالم بيانات
$164K
استشاري إداري
$119K
التسويق
$74.6K
مدير مشروع
$127K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$241K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$83.6K
