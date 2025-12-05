دليل الشركات
Cigna
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • محلل بيانات

  • جميع رواتب محلل بيانات

Cigna محلل بيانات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض محلل بيانات in United States الوسطية في Cigna $100K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Cigna. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Cigna
Data Analyst
Hartford, CT
إجمالي سنوي
$100K
المستوى
L1
الراتب الأساسي
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
2 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Cigna?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
Options

في Cigna، Options تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)



احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض محلل بيانات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة محلل بيانات في Cigna in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $167,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cigna لوظيفة محلل بيانات in United States هو $100,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Cigna

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Optum
  • CVS Health
  • Humana
  • Aetna
  • Amwell
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cigna/salaries/data-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.