Aetna الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Aetna يتراوح من $25,425 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $258,703 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Aetna. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
PRF2 $136K
PRF3 $161K
PRF4 $190K

المعلوماتية الصحية

مهندس برمجيات
PRF1 $99K
PRF2 $133K
PRF3 $162K
PRF4 $172K

مهندس بيانات

خبير اكتواري
Median $159K

مدير المنتج
Median $201K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
Median $102K
محاسب
$95.1K
محلل أعمال
$101K
تطوير الأعمال
$115K
مهندس مدني
$58.8K
محلل بيانات
$115K
محلل مالي
$82.6K
مستشار إداري
$172K
مصمم المنتج
$25.4K
مدير المشاريع
$98K
المبيعات
$101K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$199K
مهندس حلول
$259K

مهندس معماري بيانات

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Aetna هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $258,703. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Aetna هو $124,355.

موارد أخرى