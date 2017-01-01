دليل الشركات
Cerve
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Cerve builds the tools and access needed to make the food and beverage supply chain more integrated, collaborative and sustainable.

    We see a food system that is more connected than ever before. An integrated food system that enables efficiency and transparency of consumption and wastage throughout the entire supply chain.

    We partner with the most innovative global companies to continue to advance our sustainability agenda, including membership in environmental organisations to promote sustainable strategies.

    cerve.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2019
    سنة التأسيس
    10
    عدد الموظفين
    $1M-$10M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Cerve

