BNP Paribas الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BNP Paribas يتراوح من $1,421 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $248,000 لـ مصرفي استثماري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BNP Paribas. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $56.8K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

مهندس عمليات التطوير

عالم البيانات
Median $68.2K

باحث كمي

مدير المشاريع
Median $45.6K

مصرفي استثماري
Median $248K
محاسب
$2.9K
عمليات الأعمال
$91.2K
محلل أعمال
$56.3K
تطوير الأعمال
$84.2K
خدمة العملاء
$1.4K
محلل بيانات
$26.1K
محلل مالي
$18.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$7.8K
مستشار إداري
$169K
مصمم المنتج
$29.7K
مدير البرامج
$37.3K
المبيعات
$46.1K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$117K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$56.8K
مهندس حلول
$143K

مهندس معماري بيانات

المكافآت الشاملة
$84.2K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$80.4K
مستثمر مخاطر
$155K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BNP Paribas ialah مصرفي استثماري dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $248,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di BNP Paribas ialah $56,787.

موارد أخرى