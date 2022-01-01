دليل الشركات
BMC
BMC الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BMC يتراوح من $2,050 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس مدني في الطرف الأدنى إلى $188,700 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BMC. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

مهندس مدني
$2.1K
مهندس برمجيات
$143K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$189K

مهندس حلول
$121K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BMC هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $188,700. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BMC هو $132,090.

