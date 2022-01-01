دليل الشركات
Blue Origin الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Blue Origin يتراوح من $90,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $249,312 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Blue Origin. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

مهندس جودة

مهندس تصنيع

مهندس حراري

مهندس هندسة الحاسوب المتقدمة

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس أنظمة

مهندس عتاد
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

مهندس عتاد مدمج

مهندس فضائي
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
مدير البرامج التقنية
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

مدير مشاريع تقني

مدير المنتج
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
مهندس مواد
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
مهندس كهربائي
Median $200K
محلل أعمال
Median $90K
مدير المشاريع
Median $146K
عمليات الأعمال
$102K
مهندس كيميائي
$91.5K
مهندس تحكم
$171K
التطوير المؤسسي
$246K
محلل بيانات
$164K
مدير علوم البيانات
$244K
محلل مالي
$154K
الموارد البشرية
$136K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$198K
مصمم المنتج
$218K
مدير البرامج
$225K
مُوظِّف
$99.3K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$150K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$212K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Blue Origin هو مدير المنتج at the L4 level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $249,312. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Blue Origin هو $151,333.

