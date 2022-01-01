دليل الشركات
Aerojet Rocketdyne الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Aerojet Rocketdyne يتراوح من $65,325 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $180,095 لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Aerojet Rocketdyne. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $120K
محاسب
$109K
مهندس فضائي
$75.4K

محلل أعمال
$65.3K
عالم البيانات
$91.5K
مهندس عتاد
$180K
مدير البرامج
$104K
مدير المشاريع
$120K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$96.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Aerojet Rocketdyne هو مهندس عتاد at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $180,095. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Aerojet Rocketdyne هو $104,259.

موارد أخرى