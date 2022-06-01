دليل الشركات
BCE
BCE الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب BCE من $38,868 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $125,819 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في BCE. آخر تحديث: 9/4/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
CP2 $73.2K
CP3 $94.4K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس شبكات

مهندس بيانات

عالم بيانات
CP2 $69.3K
CP3 $95.7K
مدير منتج
CP2 $72.6K
CP3 $90.1K
CP4 $126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مهندس حلول
CP2 $82.2K
CP3 $104K

مهندس بيانات

محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $72.7K
محلل أعمال
Median $59.3K
المبيعات
Median $38.9K
محلل بيانات
Median $60.8K
محلل مالي
Median $62.5K
التسويق
Median $60.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $108K
مصمم منتجات
Median $54.9K
مدير برنامج تقني
Median $79.7K
محاسب
$69.2K

محاسب تقني

العمليات التجارية
$62.5K
مدير علوم البيانات
$108K
عمليات التسويق
$60.7K
مدير مشروع
$79.6K
تمكين المبيعات
$54.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في BCE هي مدير منتج at the CP4 level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $125,819. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في BCE هو $72,645.

