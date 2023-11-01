دليل الشركات
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Barcelona Supercomputing Center من $30,726 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $85,341 لمنصب مدير برامج تقنية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Barcelona Supercomputing Center. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $35.2K

عالم أبحاث

باحث الذكاء الاصطناعي

مهندس أجهزة
Median $35.1K
عالم بيانات
Median $30.7K

مدير برامج تقنية
$85.3K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Barcelona Supercomputing Center هي مدير برامج تقنية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $85,341. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Barcelona Supercomputing Center هو $35,117.

موارد أخرى