دليل الشركات
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Balyasny Asset Management L.P. يتراوح من $159,200 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $1,281,375 لـ مصرفي استثماري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مطور كمي

محلل مالي
Median $235K
محلل بيانات
$251K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
عالم البيانات
$159K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$293K
مصرفي استثماري
$1.28M
مدير المنتج
$371K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$492K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Balyasny Asset Management L.P. هو مصرفي استثماري at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $1,281,375. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Balyasny Asset Management L.P. هو $271,890.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

شركات ذات صلة

  • WorldQuant
  • BCG
  • McKinsey
  • Plaid
  • Addepar
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى