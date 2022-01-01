دليل الشركات
McKinsey
McKinsey الرواتب

نطاق رواتب McKinsey يتراوح من $8,033 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مساعد إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $467,895 لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في McKinsey. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

مستشار إداري
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

محلل أعمال
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

عالم البيانات
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

المعلوماتية الصحية

مدير المنتج
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
مصمم المنتج
Median $205K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

محلل بيانات
Median $130K
مستثمر مخاطر
Median $212K

مشارك

محلل

مهندس حلول
Median $277K

مهندس معماري بيانات

مهندس معماري سحابة

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
مدير البرامج التقنية
Median $275K
مدير علوم البيانات
Median $223K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
Median $230K
محاسب
$102K

محاسب تقني

خبير اكتواري
$236K
مساعد إداري
$8K
عمليات الأعمال
$216K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$313K
تطوير الأعمال
$342K
محلل مالي
$246K

محلل مخاطر

الموارد البشرية
$40.5K
مصرفي استثماري
$216K
التسويق
$33.8K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$127K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$287K
مدير البرامج
$161K
مدير المشاريع
$184K
مُوظِّف
Median $130K
مهندس مبيعات
$225K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$116K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$129K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at McKinsey is مستشار إداري at the Associate Partner level with a yearly total compensation of $467,895. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey is $213,239.

موارد أخرى