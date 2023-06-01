دليل الشركات
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Ballislife is a basketball lifestyle brand that started in 2005 by making "mixtapes" of the best high school players in the nation. They follow, cover, generate, and share content about basketball players at every major event. Their videos have over 150 million views on YouTube, and their social networks are followed by hundreds of thousands of fans. They also have their own events, including the annual Ballislife High School All-American game, and a popular clothing line. Ballislife is a movement for the love of the game.

    https://ballislife.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2005
    سنة التأسيس
    59
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

