Avidbots
Avidbots الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Avidbots يتراوح من $92,263 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $121,187 لـ عمليات الموظفين في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Avidbots. آخر تحديث: 8/9/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $93.7K
عمليات الموظفين
$121K
مدير المنتج
$92.3K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Avidbots هو عمليات الموظفين at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $121,187. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Avidbots هو $93,655.

