Avant الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Avant يتراوح من $99,500 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $306,626 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Avant. آخر تحديث: 8/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $150K
مدير المنتج
Median $110K
محلل بيانات
$101K

مدير علوم البيانات
$307K
عالم البيانات
$181K
مصمم المنتج
$99.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$285K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Avant هو مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $306,626. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Avant هو $150,000.

