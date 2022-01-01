دليل الشركات
Vanguard
Vanguard الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Vanguard من $50,250 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب نجاح العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $348,250 لمنصب العمليات التجارية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Vanguard. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
TI05 $104K
TS01 $125K
TS02 $146K
TS03 $183K
TS04 $243K

مهندس التعلم الآلي

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ضمان الجودة

مهندس بيانات

عالم بيانات
TS02 $132K
TS03 $173K
مدير منتج
Median $142K

مصمم منتجات
Median $120K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

محلل بيانات
TS02 $133K
TS03 $153K
مدير مشروع
Median $128K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $195K
محاسب
Median $103K

محاسب تقني

باحث تجربة المستخدم
Median $128K
محلل مالي
Median $85K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $115K
التسويق
Median $189K
مهندس حلول
Median $200K

مهندس بيانات

Cloud Security Architect

مدير برنامج تقني
Median $200K
العمليات التجارية
$348K
محلل أعمال
$144K
خدمة العملاء
$137K
نجاح العملاء
$50.3K
الموارد البشرية
$74.2K
القانونية
$101K
استشاري إداري
$249K
عمليات التسويق
$131K
مدير برنامج
$216K
المبيعات
$55.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Vanguard is العمليات التجارية at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vanguard is $134,989.

