Alorica
Alorica الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Alorica يتراوح من $2,394 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $552,750 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Alorica. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

خدمة العملاء
$9.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$553K
التسويق
$33.4K

مدير المشاريع
$24.4K
المبيعات
$2.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Alorica هو متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $552,750. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Alorica هو $24,386.

موارد أخرى