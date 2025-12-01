يتراوح تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States في Affirm من $315K لكل year لمستوى Manager إلى $704K لكل year لمستوى Director. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $790K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Affirm. آخر تحديث: 12/1/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Manager
$315K
$228K
$86.7K
$0
Senior Manager
$625K
$274K
$351K
$0
Director
$704K
$329K
$365K
$10K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
50%
سنة 1
50%
سنة 2
في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 2 سنة:
50% يستحق في 1st-سنة (12.50% ربع سنوي)
50% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (12.50% ربع سنوي)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
