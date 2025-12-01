دليل الشركات
Affirm
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مدير هندسة البرمجيات

  • جميع رواتب مدير هندسة البرمجيات

Affirm مدير هندسة البرمجيات الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States في Affirm من $315K لكل year لمستوى Manager إلى $704K لكل year لمستوى Director. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $790K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Affirm. آخر تحديث: 12/1/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
إضافة تعويضمقارنة المستويات
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Manager
$315K
$228K
$86.7K
$0
Senior Manager
$625K
$274K
$351K
$0
Director
$704K
$329K
$365K
$10K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
عرض 1 مستويات أكثر
إضافة تعويضمقارنة المستويات
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

جدول الاستحقاق

50%

سنة 1

50%

سنة 2

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 2 سنة:

  • 50% يستحق في 1st-سنة (12.50% ربع سنوي)

  • 50% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (12.50% ربع سنوي)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Affirm، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مدير هندسة البرمجيات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات في Affirm in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $880,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Affirm لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States هو $565,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Affirm

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • Bread Financial
  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.