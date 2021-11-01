دليل الشركات
Accolade
Accolade الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Accolade من $26,330 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $422,875 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Accolade. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $136K
مدير منتجات
Median $282K
عمليات الأعمال
$32.1K

خدمة العملاء
$56.2K
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$26.3K
محلل بيانات
$150K
عالم بيانات
$163K
موارد بشرية
$215K
مصمم منتجات
$67.3K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$60.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$423K
مدير برامج تقنية
$176K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Accolade هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $422,875. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Accolade هو $143,124.

