1010data
1010data الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 1010data يتراوح من $105,023 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $263,160 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 1010data. آخر تحديث: 7/25/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$105K
عالم البيانات
$114K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$263K
مهندس حلول
$132K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 1010data هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $263,160. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 1010data هو $125,000.

