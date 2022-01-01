دليل الشركات
Fortanix
Fortanix الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Fortanix يتراوح من $35,074 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $183,080 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Fortanix. آخر تحديث: 7/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $35.1K
الموارد البشرية
$138K
مدير المنتج
$183K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$105K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Fortanix هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $183,080. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Fortanix هو $121,189.

