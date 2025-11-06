Zoom的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Seattle Area範圍從ZP1級別每year$149K到ZP4級別每year$386K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Seattle Area套餐的中位數總計$274K。 查看Zoom總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
ZP1
$149K
$110K
$30K
$8.9K
ZP2
$181K
$123K
$50.4K
$7.8K
ZP3
$240K
$165K
$60.9K
$13.7K
ZP4
$386K
$250K
$108K
$28.2K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Zoom，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)