Zoom 薪資

Zoom的薪資範圍從低端資料科學家每年總薪酬$30,602到高端業務開發的$487,550。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Zoom. 最後更新： 9/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
ZP1 $148K
ZP2 $196K
ZP3 $247K
ZP4 $346K
ZP5 $393K

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

研究科學家

產品經理
ZP3 $217K
ZP4 $283K
ZP5 $325K
產品設計師
ZP3 $194K
ZP4 $271K

用戶體驗設計師

招募專員
ZP3 $206K
ZP4 $209K
行銷
Median $225K

產品行銷經理

軟體工程經理
Median $310K
銷售
Median $200K
業務分析師
Median $137K
資料分析師
Median $210K
網路安全分析師
Median $212K
財務分析師
Median $155K
項目經理
Median $145K
人力資源
Median $188K
銷售工程師
Median $239K
會計師
$192K

技術會計師

行政助理
$42.2K
業務營運經理
$259K
業務開發
$488K
企業發展
$189K
客戶服務
$73.7K
客戶服務營運
$83.1K
資料科學經理
$114K
資料科學家
$30.6K
平面設計師
$259K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$131K
法務
$296K
行銷營運
$456K
專案經理
$147K
銷售支援
$143K
解決方案架構師
$223K

雲端安全架構師

技術客戶經理
$180K
技術專案經理
$64K
技術寫作
$132K
信任與安全
$94.6K
用戶體驗研究員
$211K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Zoom，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

Zoom最高薪職位是業務開發 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$487,550。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Zoom年度總薪酬中位數為$200,000。

其他資源